AE Wealth Management LLC Has $41,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 76.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITB. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 94.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 101.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Trading Down 4.9%

ITB opened at $100.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.31. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $82.71 and a 1 year high of $129.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.24.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

