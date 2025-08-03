AE Wealth Management LLC Has $52,000 Holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FEZ. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 5,340.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the first quarter worth about $68,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the first quarter worth about $71,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 132.8% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the first quarter worth about $112,000.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FEZ opened at $57.15 on Friday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.04.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

