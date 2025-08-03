Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 9,078 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,287 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,078 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,995,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,489,000 after buying an additional 430,589 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the first quarter worth $24,133,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 772,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,026,000 after acquiring an additional 381,284 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the fourth quarter valued at $22,636,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 4th quarter valued at $21,199,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on PRIM shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $79.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primoris Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.56.

Primoris Services Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of PRIM opened at $91.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Primoris Services Co. has a 1-year low of $45.92 and a 1-year high of $96.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.23.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.28. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $1,160,550.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 102,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,913,480.97. This represents a 12.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Further Reading

