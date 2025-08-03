Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc (NYSE:CUBI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 34.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CUBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Customers Bancorp Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of CUBI opened at $62.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.73. Customers Bancorp, Inc has a twelve month low of $40.75 and a twelve month high of $67.19.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $206.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.81 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

About Customers Bancorp

(Free Report)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Customers Bancorp, Inc (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.