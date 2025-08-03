Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $467,000 Stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth $200,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 21.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 60,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 10,477 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 450,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,186,000 after buying an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 73.6% during the first quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 142,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 60,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 15.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 6,975 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHCT opened at $15.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $435.20 million, a P/E ratio of -39.33 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.60 and its 200-day moving average is $17.46. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $14.76 and a 52-week high of $20.87.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

Community Healthcare Trust ( NYSE:CHCT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $30.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 6.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.4725 dividend. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -482.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Horn R. Lawrence Van bought 11,815 shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.37 per share, for a total transaction of $193,411.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 88,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,777.74. This represents a 15.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (the Company”, we”, our”) was organized in the State of Maryland on March 28, 2014. The Company is a fully-integrated healthcare real estate company that owns and acquires real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers.

Featured Articles

