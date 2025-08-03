Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $505,000 Holdings in City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in shares of City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in City were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in City by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,071,000 after purchasing an additional 51,055 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of City by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,203,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of City by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,473,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of City by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of City by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get City alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of City stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.12, for a total value of $131,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,949.60. The trade was a 35.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Parsons acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $122.38 per share, for a total transaction of $269,236.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,426. This trade represents a 440.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,625 shares of company stock valued at $321,993 over the last ninety days. 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

City Stock Performance

City stock opened at $120.76 on Friday. City Holding Company has a 12-month low of $102.22 and a 12-month high of $137.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.56.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $78.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.10 million. City had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 31.35%. As a group, analysts expect that City Holding Company will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

City Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. City’s payout ratio is currently 38.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHCO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on City from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Hovde Group increased their price objective on City from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on City from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on City

City Company Profile

(Free Report)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.