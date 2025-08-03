Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 3,100 Shares of Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 119.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Federal Signal during the first quarter valued at $304,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Federal Signal by 4.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Federal Signal by 5.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Federal Signal by 8.0% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 48,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Federal Signal by 2.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $122.48 on Friday. Federal Signal Corporation has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $128.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $564.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Federal Signal Corporation will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 22nd that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the conglomerate to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 15.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. CJS Securities cut shares of Federal Signal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

