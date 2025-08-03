Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 534 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,154,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,157 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,012,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,280 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 280.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,289,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,612,000 after purchasing an additional 950,379 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 893,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,483,000 after purchasing an additional 520,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 226.6% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 851,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,352,000 after purchasing an additional 591,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Down 3.0%

EWY stock opened at $70.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.44. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52 week low of $48.49 and a 52 week high of $74.36.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

