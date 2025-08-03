Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 35.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COLL shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

Insider Transactions at Collegium Pharmaceutical

In related news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 6,601 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total transaction of $202,122.62. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 70,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,547.96. This trade represents a 8.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of COLL stock opened at $30.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $966.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.48 and its 200 day moving average is $29.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.23 and a 52-week high of $42.29.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $177.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.96 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 99.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 7th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty pharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

