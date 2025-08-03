AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF (NYSEARCA:SEPW) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF (NYSEARCA:SEPW – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.38% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF by 103,950.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $658,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,764,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF in the first quarter worth $6,647,000.

Get AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF alerts:

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SEPW opened at $30.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.47. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF has a 1 year low of $26.65 and a 1 year high of $30.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.20.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF Company Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF (SEPW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. SEPW was launched on Aug 31, 2023 and is issued by Allianz.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.