Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Ninety One UK Ltd’s 7th Largest Position

Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,725,899 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 484,714 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.0% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,089,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 49,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,839,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $885,478,000 after buying an additional 397,007 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,495,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $442,481,000 after buying an additional 54,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,357,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital set a $250.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.45.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $214.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total transaction of $609,059,211.06. Following the transaction, the insider owned 883,779,901 shares in the company, valued at $203,649,402,587.43. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,099,537 shares of company stock worth $5,674,394,548. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

