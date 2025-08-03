Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 516,831 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,087 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.7% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $98,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total transaction of $609,059,211.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 883,779,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,649,402,587.43. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,099,537 shares of company stock worth $5,674,394,548. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Down 8.3%

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $214.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 10.54%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Amazon.com from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Amazon.com from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.45.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

