Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,022 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.4% of Washington Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,266,582,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21,420.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,245,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,754,425,000 after acquiring an additional 30,104,520 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,709,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,416,078,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681,004 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $180,637,081,000 after acquiring an additional 17,635,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 57,268,523 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,564,961,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 8.3%

Amazon.com stock opened at $214.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $218.20 and its 200 day moving average is $209.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,099,537 shares of company stock worth $5,674,394,548. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.45.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

