Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Capital Management Associates Inc

Capital Management Associates Inc raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 58.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.5% of Capital Management Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Capital Management Associates Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $214.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $218.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 10.54%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 25,099,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,394,548 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.