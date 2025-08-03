Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Ninety One SA PTY Ltd

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,567 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 10,753 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 6.8% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $36,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $180,637,081,000 after buying an additional 17,635,391 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,464,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,061,766,000 after buying an additional 1,725,664 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,930,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,837,256,000 after buying an additional 5,015,380 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,813,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $40,107,544,000 after buying an additional 4,087,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,266,582,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 25,099,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,394,548 over the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.45.

Amazon.com Stock Down 8.3%

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $214.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 24.90%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

