Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Centennial Bank AR

Centennial Bank AR boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,696 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.1% of Centennial Bank AR’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Centennial Bank AR’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $27,266,582,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21,420.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,245,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,754,425,000 after buying an additional 30,104,520 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,709,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,416,078,000 after buying an additional 17,681,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $180,637,081,000 after buying an additional 17,635,391 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 57,268,523 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,564,961,000 after buying an additional 12,000,745 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total value of $609,059,211.06. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 883,779,901 shares in the company, valued at $203,649,402,587.43. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,099,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,394,548. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN opened at $214.75 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.45.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

