Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,410,845 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 488,492 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 3.6% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.13% of Amazon.com worth $2,551,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the first quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 29,923 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in Amazon.com by 42.7% during the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 40,929 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,787,000 after acquiring an additional 12,252 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its stake in Amazon.com by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 195,567 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $36,752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,753 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Amazon.com by 9.2% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,725,899 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,089,410,000 after acquiring an additional 484,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 18.7% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 281,310 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,522,000 after acquiring an additional 44,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,099,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,394,548. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $214.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 target price (up previously from $249.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 28th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.