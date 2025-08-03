Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Lifted by Jessup Wealth Management Inc

Jessup Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 156,254 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 12.3% of Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $29,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its position in Amazon.com by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total transaction of $609,059,211.06. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 883,779,901 shares in the company, valued at $203,649,402,587.43. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 25,099,537 shares of company stock worth $5,674,394,548 in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $214.75 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $218.20 and a 200-day moving average of $209.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.45.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.