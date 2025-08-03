America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:AMX) Holdings Decreased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,095 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in America Movil were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in America Movil by 93.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,585,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,540,000 after acquiring an additional 764,000 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in America Movil by 38.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in America Movil by 109.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,901 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 14,044 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in America Movil by 41.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in America Movil in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

America Movil Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE:AMX opened at $17.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.96. The stock has a market cap of $54.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.80.

America Movil Increases Dividend

America Movil ( NYSE:AMX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). America Movil had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.77 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2732 per share. This is a boost from America Movil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 300.0%. America Movil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of America Movil from $20.40 to $21.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of America Movil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen raised America Movil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised America Movil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.92.

About America Movil

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

