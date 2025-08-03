American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Scotiabank Analyst Says

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from $102.00 to $114.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AEP. Barclays increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.29.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $113.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $60.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.40. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $89.91 and a 52 week high of $114.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 17.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $1,041,277.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,683.44. This trade represents a 51.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total value of $819,820.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,276.76. This represents a 43.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,508,293 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Electric Power

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

