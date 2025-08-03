Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.40 and last traded at $21.02, with a volume of 2232 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.95.
AMPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 238.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 868,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,179,000 after buying an additional 611,995 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,212,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,130,000 after acquiring an additional 371,856 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $9,147,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2,684.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 247,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after acquiring an additional 238,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,215,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,241,000 after acquiring an additional 236,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.
