Analysts Issue Forecasts for Champion Iron FY2026 Earnings

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Champion Iron in a report issued on Tuesday, July 29th. Desjardins analyst B. Adams anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Champion Iron’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on Champion Iron from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. CLSA upgraded Champion Iron to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Champion Iron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.00.

Champion Iron Price Performance

CIA opened at C$3.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.89. The company has a market cap of C$1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.34. Champion Iron has a 12-month low of C$3.29 and a 12-month high of C$6.90.

About Champion Iron

(Get Free Report)

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.