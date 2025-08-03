Analyzing Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT) and TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY)

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) and Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Dividends

TDK pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Allient pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. TDK pays out 26.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Allient pays out 20.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.6% of Allient shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of TDK shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of Allient shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TDK 7.57% 9.11% 4.59% Allient 1.90% 8.45% 3.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares TDK and Allient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for TDK and Allient, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TDK 0 0 0 0 0.00 Allient 0 2 2 0 2.50

Allient has a consensus target price of $31.00, indicating a potential downside of 18.46%. Given Allient’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Allient is more favorable than TDK.

Volatility & Risk

TDK has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allient has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TDK and Allient”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TDK $14.48 billion 1.75 $1.10 billion $0.57 22.81 Allient $529.97 million 1.21 $13.17 million $0.59 64.44

TDK has higher revenue and earnings than Allient. TDK is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allient, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Allient beats TDK on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TDK

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments. The Passive Components segment offers ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, film capacitors, high-frequency components, piezoelectric materials, and circuit protection components, as well as inductive devices, including ferrite cores, coils, and transformers. The Sensor Application Products segment provides temperature and pressure, magnetic, and MEMS sensors. The Magnetic Application Products segment offers hard disk drives (HDD) heads, HDD suspension assemblies, and magnets. The Energy Application Products segment provides energy devices comprising rechargeable batteries, and power supplies. The Other segment provides mechatronics production equipment and camera module micro actuators for smartphones and other products. The company also engages in engages in insurance and real estate agency businesses. The company was formerly known as Tokyo Denki Kagaku Kogyo K.K. and changed its name to TDK Corporation in 1983. TDK Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Allient

Allient Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives. The company sells its products to end customers and original equipment manufacturers in vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial markets through direct sales force, authorized manufacturers’ representatives, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Allied Motion Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Allient Inc. in August 2023. Allient Inc. was incorporated in 1962 and is headquartered in Amherst, New York.

