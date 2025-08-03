Andersons (ANDE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share and revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.20. Andersons had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Andersons’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Andersons alerts:

Andersons Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of NASDAQ ANDE opened at $34.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.76. Andersons has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $52.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.44 and its 200 day moving average is $38.89.

Andersons Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.61%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Andersons stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Andersons worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANDE. Wall Street Zen cut Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Andersons from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Andersons in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Andersons

About Andersons

(Get Free Report)

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.