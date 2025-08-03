Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Park Capital Management LLC WI’s 4th Largest Position

Park Capital Management LLC WI lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,998 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 6.7% of Park Capital Management LLC WI’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Park Capital Management LLC WI’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $933,940.34. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,815.27. This represents a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Apple from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

Apple Stock Down 2.5%

AAPL stock opened at $202.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $260.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 172.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.78%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

