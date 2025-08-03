Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,903 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 5.9% of Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Down 2.5%

AAPL stock opened at $202.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.37 and a 200-day moving average of $213.60. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 172.48% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. China Renaissance initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 25th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Apple from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Apple from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.25.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $933,940.34. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,815.27. This represents a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

