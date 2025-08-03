Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,653 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.7% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Burkett Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 189,282 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,045,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its holdings in Apple by 3,368.2% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 451,489 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $113,062,000 after acquiring an additional 438,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AAPL. TD Cowen cut their price target on Apple from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Apple to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Apple from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.25.

Apple Stock Down 2.5%

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $202.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $260.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 172.48% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $933,940.34. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,815.27. This trade represents a 22.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

