Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Eagle Strategies LLC

Eagle Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,107 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.4% of Eagle Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $202.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $260.10.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 172.48% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $933,940.34. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,815.27. This trade represents a 22.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Apple from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded Apple from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Apple to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Apple from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.