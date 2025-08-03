Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Team Financial Group LLC

Team Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,741 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 0.5% of Team Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Team Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $933,940.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,815.27. This trade represents a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $202.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $3.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $260.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $205.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 172.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Apple from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Apple from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $217.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.