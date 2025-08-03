Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Team Financial Group LLC

Team Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,741 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 0.5% of Team Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Team Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $933,940.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,815.27. This trade represents a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Apple Price Performance
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 172.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Apple Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Apple from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Apple from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $217.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.25.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
