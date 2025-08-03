Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) had its target price raised by Lake Street Capital from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

APLD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.18.

Shares of APLD stock opened at $12.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.01. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 6.17. Applied Digital has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 107.22% and a negative return on equity of 50.03%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Applied Digital will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rachel H. Lee sold 24,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $169,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 83,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,291. This trade represents a 22.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Applied Digital during the first quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Applied Digital by 113.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Applied Digital during the second quarter worth $42,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Applied Digital by 116.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Applied Digital during the first quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

