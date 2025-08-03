argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target Raised to $756.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $741.00 to $756.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ARGX has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on argenex from $1,100.00 to $1,065.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird raised argenex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $680.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. JMP Securities set a $699.00 price target on argenex in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of argenex in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on argenex in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $736.81.

argenex Stock Performance

ARGX opened at $673.80 on Thursday. argenex has a 52-week low of $475.65 and a 52-week high of $689.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $571.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $596.73.

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.90. argenex had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 40.98%. The business had revenue of $866.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.82 million. On average, research analysts forecast that argenex will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On argenex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of argenex by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,035,000 after purchasing an additional 8,671 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of argenex by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of argenex by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 134,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,774,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of argenex by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,732,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of argenex by 1,133.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

About argenex

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Stories

