Argent Trust Co Sells 1,390 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Argent Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,172 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $6,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 122,282.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,005,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,160 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 350.8% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 518,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,359,000 after acquiring an additional 403,387 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 973,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,703,000 after acquiring an additional 245,458 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth about $21,181,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 19.3% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 711,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,083,000 after acquiring an additional 114,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Down 2.7%

CFR opened at $123.99 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $100.31 and a one year high of $147.64. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.72.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $567.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.04 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Stephens lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CFR

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.