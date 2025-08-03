Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) vs. Tiptree Financial (NASDAQ:TIPT) Financial Analysis

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) and Tiptree Financial (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and Tiptree Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. 14.54% 14.04% 3.93% Tiptree Financial 2.77% 13.90% 1.63%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.5% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.8% of Tiptree Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.8% of Tiptree Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $11.40 billion 6.38 $1.46 billion $7.04 40.35 Tiptree Financial $2.04 billion 0.37 $53.37 million $1.26 16.08

This table compares Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and Tiptree Financial”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Tiptree Financial. Tiptree Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and Tiptree Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. 1 7 5 0 2.31 Tiptree Financial 0 0 0 0 0.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus price target of $329.75, suggesting a potential upside of 16.08%. Given Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. is more favorable than Tiptree Financial.

Dividends

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Tiptree Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. pays out 36.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tiptree Financial pays out 19.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has increased its dividend for 15 consecutive years and Tiptree Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Tiptree Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tiptree Financial has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. beats Tiptree Financial on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations. The Risk Management segment provides contract claim settlement and administration services. The Corporate segment manages clean energy and other investments. The company was founded by Arthur J. Gallagher in 1927 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

About Tiptree Financial

Tiptree Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments. It also provides auto and consumer warranty programs, including mobile devices, consumer electronics, appliances, furniture; and vehicle service contracts, GAP, and ancillary products; as well as premium or warranty contract financing services, lead generation support, and business process outsourcing services. In addition, the company offers mortgage loans for institutional investors; asset management services; and maritime shipping and asset management services, as well as invests in shares. It markets its products through a network of independent insurance agents, consumer finance companies, online retailers, auto dealers, and regional big box retailers. The company was formerly known as Tiptree Financial Inc. and changed its name to Tiptree Inc. in December 2016. Tiptree Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

