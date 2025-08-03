Assetmark Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 135.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Milestone Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 12,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 32.3%

ITA stock opened at $195.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $129.14 and a twelve month high of $198.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.41.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

