Assetmark Inc. Lowers Position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Assetmark Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 91.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85,238 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 34,651 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 21,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trajan Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 277,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,760,000 after acquiring an additional 41,621 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Stock Down 0.6%
EWL stock opened at $52.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.64 and a 200-day moving average of $52.69. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $56.31.
iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Profile
iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).
