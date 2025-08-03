Assetmark Inc. Lowers Position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Assetmark Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 91.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85,238 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 34,651 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 21,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trajan Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 277,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,760,000 after acquiring an additional 41,621 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Stock Down 0.6%

EWL stock opened at $52.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.64 and a 200-day moving average of $52.69. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $56.31.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.