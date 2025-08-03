Assetmark Inc. Purchases 664 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 392.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,997,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 226,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,339,000 after acquiring an additional 59,898 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,611,000 after acquiring an additional 10,315 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $444,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $282.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.73. Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $218.75 and a 12 month high of $290.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.7828 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

