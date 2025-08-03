Assetmark Inc. Sells 185,867 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 91.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 185,867 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $571,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,151,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,696,000 after acquiring an additional 44,359 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 607.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 71,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 61,525 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1,132.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,657 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of PDBC opened at $13.16 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $14.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average is $13.19.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.