Auna (NYSE:AUNA) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Auna S.A. (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.09 and last traded at $6.21, with a volume of 30268 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.14.

Several brokerages recently commented on AUNA. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Auna to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. HSBC set a $7.90 price target on shares of Auna and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Auna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.10.

Auna (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $281.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Auna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Auna S.A. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. S Bank Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in Auna during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Auna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Auna by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 90,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Auna by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,517,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,791,000 after purchasing an additional 159,561 shares during the period.

Auna SA, a healthcare service provider, operates hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The company provides prepaid healthcare plans in Peru; and dental and vision plans in Mexico. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

