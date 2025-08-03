Avalon Trust Co Purchases 720 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Avalon Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Avalon Trust Co’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $11,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 395.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $358.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.84. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.07 and a twelve month high of $379.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 22.10%. Valmont Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair raised Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

