Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 59.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,992 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OXM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 981.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.4% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oxford Industries news, CEO Thomas Caldecot Chubb III bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.12 per share, for a total transaction of $260,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 59,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,369,607.56. This trade represents a 12.37% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert S. Trauber bought 10,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $413,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 13,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,002.32. This trade represents a 297.27% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Trading Down 3.2%

Oxford Industries stock opened at $36.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.34. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.25 and a 52 week high of $98.64. The stock has a market cap of $552.33 million, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The textile maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The business had revenue of $392.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.54 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.5%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 53.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on OXM. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oxford Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Oxford Industries

About Oxford Industries

(Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.