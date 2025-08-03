Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 28.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FSV. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 251,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 52.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,675,000 after purchasing an additional 18,977 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in FirstService in the first quarter worth about $360,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FSV opened at $195.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.43 and a 200 day moving average of $175.39. FirstService Corporation has a 52 week low of $153.13 and a 52 week high of $201.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.76 and a beta of 0.95.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.26. FirstService had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that FirstService Corporation will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is 35.26%.

FSV has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of FirstService in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.75.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

