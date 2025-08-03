Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,094 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 103.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 188.2% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 265,700.0% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $13.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.19. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $14.25.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

