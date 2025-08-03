Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Takes Position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 44,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 213,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 1.9%

NYSEARCA:SGDM opened at $45.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.56 million, a PE ratio of -731.54 and a beta of 0.75. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $26.16 and a 12-month high of $47.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.45.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Sprott Gold Miners ETF (SGDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an equity index of gold mining firms. Firms with higher revenue growth, lower debt to equity and higher free cash flow yield receive more weight. SGDM was launched on Jul 15, 2014 and is managed by Sprott.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.