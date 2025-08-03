Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Price Target Raised to $102.00

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $92.00 to $102.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.86.

AX opened at $84.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Axos Financial has a 52-week low of $54.46 and a 52-week high of $88.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.31. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.32.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.12. Axos Financial had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $321.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Axos Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Axos Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 12th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Paul Grinberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $2,042,700.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 113,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,714,256.55. This represents a 20.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 360.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1,700.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

