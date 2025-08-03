Azenta (AZTA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q3 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share and revenue of $149.64 million for the quarter.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Azenta had a negative net margin of 10.31% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Azenta’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Azenta to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Azenta Stock Performance

Azenta stock opened at $32.34 on Friday. Azenta has a fifty-two week low of $23.91 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZTA. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Azenta from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Azenta from $59.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Azenta in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azenta

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Azenta in the first quarter worth about $435,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Azenta by 214.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,798,000 after purchasing an additional 232,405 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Azenta by 10.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Azenta by 17.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 201,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 30,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

About Azenta

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

Featured Stories

