AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Stock Position Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AZZ were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 2,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in AZZ in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in AZZ in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AZZ by 11,448.0% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

AZZ opened at $106.44 on Friday. AZZ Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.59 and a fifty-two week high of $114.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.63 and a 200-day moving average of $91.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.30.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.19. AZZ had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $421,962 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from AZZ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. AZZ’s payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AZZ shares. Sidoti downgraded AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on AZZ from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on AZZ from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen raised AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AZZ in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AZZ currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson sold 26,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.85, for a total transaction of $2,939,298.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 183,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,305,724.70. This represents a 12.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.98, for a total value of $539,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 27,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,017.82. This represents a 15.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,367 shares of company stock worth $5,174,092. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

