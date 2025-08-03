Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 11,787 Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,787 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.16% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 797.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.2%

Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.20. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $19.71. The company has a market capitalization of $582.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PHAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 9th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.