Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 11,787 Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,787 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.16% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 797.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.
Phathom Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.2%
Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.20. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $19.71. The company has a market capitalization of $582.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.45.
Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.
