Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 388 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNCL. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA FNCL opened at $72.91 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.16 and a 12 month high of $75.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.11 and a 200-day moving average of $70.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.