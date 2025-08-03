Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in Semler Scientific Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Semler Scientific Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR – Free Report) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Semler Scientific were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Semler Scientific by 318.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Semler Scientific by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Semler Scientific by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Semler Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Semler Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Semler Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Semler Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Semler Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Semler Scientific Trading Down 3.9%

NASDAQ:SMLR opened at $34.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $475.20 million, a PE ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Semler Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.77 and a 52-week high of $81.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.14.

Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.84 million for the quarter. Semler Scientific had a positive return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 60.69%.

About Semler Scientific

(Free Report)

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company’s products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient’s vascular condition.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semler Scientific Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.