Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRP. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $24.42 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $23.03 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.23.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.